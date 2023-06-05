ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting on Sixth Street in Rochester Monday.

According to Rochester police, officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot at least once before running to Seventh Street. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition with what police said were serious injuries.

Officers investigating the scene on Sixth Street heard gunfire around Roycroft Drive. They found a 24-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.