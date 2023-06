ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Strong Street in Rochester Wednesday.

According to investigators, people were arguing about parking shortly before 3:00 p.m. when a physical fight broke out and someone began shooting.

Police said no one was hurt, but an unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire. The suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.