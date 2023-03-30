ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening after a shooting in the city.

According to investigators, police were called to Conkey Avenue at Evergreen Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. There they found evidence of a car crash and shooting.

While officers were on scene, an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. Investigators said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

