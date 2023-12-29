ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were called to the scene of an armed carjacking on Pullman Street Friday.

Investigators said a 66-year-old man pulled into his driveway around 5:45 p.m. When he got out of his car, multiple people approached and demanded his keys. One of the suspects had what police said may have been a gun.

When the man refused to give up his keys, one of the suspects punched him and took them, then drove away according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.