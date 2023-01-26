ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Rochester Police Department’s bomb squad made a special delivery Thursday night — in the name of education and advancements in technology.

Students from East High, School Without Walls, School of the Arts and Edison Career and Tech High make up the ROC City Robotix Team. Those we spoke to say they’re excited to receive a retired robot donated by RPD.

Bomb squad members say it’s an excellent way to give students the hands-on experience they need to compete on a world stage against other teams.

“They’re getting all three systems — one wireless, one fiber optic and hard wire, so they’re going to be able to experiment and figure out what works the best,” Sergeant James Ingerick said.

The robot has been with the RPD for 25 years, we’re told it has saved many lives. Now it’s in the capable hands of the students and their instructors so they can study it, take it apart and improve upon its technology.