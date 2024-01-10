ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was hospitalized Wednesday after patrol car crash along Joseph Avenue.

According to police, the officer was responding to a call when a car going south in the northbound lane hit the RPD cruiser head-on. The patrol vehicle then crashed into the Avenue Blackbox Theatre.

The officer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were minor injuries. The 51-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to Rochester General Hospital as a precaution.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. They expect the civilian driver will be ticketed.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.