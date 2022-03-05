ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department have made an arrest in conjunction with two fatal shooting that occurred in the City of Rochester.

On January 19, 30-year-old, Luis Morales was shot and killed on North Clinton Avenue. During this incident two other men, one in his 40’s and one in his 50’s, sufferd non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect had fired over 20 rounds during this incident.

On February 26, 41-year-old, Juan Pena-Mendez was shot and killed sitting alone in his vehicle in his driveway.

The suspect had fired at least 16 rounds from two handguns.

According to authorities after investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, police identified 26-year-old parolee Tyrone Jiggetts Jr. as the suspect who shot and killed Morales and Pena-Mendez.

Authorities say on March 5, the Rochester Police Departments Tactical Unit and SWAT teams apprehended Jiggetts Jr. while driving on Park Avenue.

At the time of his arrest Jiggetts Jr. was in possession of two loaded handguns, and over 150 rounds of ammunition.

He was on parole for a previous criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree conviction.

Jiggetts Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder in the 2nd degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

He will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday at 9:30 am. Additional charges against Jiggetts Jr. will likely be presented to a Grand Jury.