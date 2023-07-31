ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department detailed a series of weekend gun arrests Monday. The arrests were made in connection with incidents happening on Hawley Street, Magnolia Street, and Remington Street.

According to police, officers went to Hawley Street around 6:30 a.m. Saturday for a Shotspotter report of gunfire. They found a masked man wearing a gunbelt and a ballistic security vest.

Investigators say the man fled from officers, throwing a handgun and the vest as he ran. He was arrested and identified as Isaac McCrea, 39. Police determined the gun was reported stolen in 2017 in Tennesee.

McCrea was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful wearing of body armor, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Body armor and weapon found during Hawley Street arrest (photo via RPD)

Police were called to Magnolia Street around 3:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man with a gun. Investigators said the suspect, Julius White, immediately ran from the responding officers. He was caught after a foot chase, at which point investigators said they found a ghost gun in his pocket.

White, 36, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Ghost gun found during Magnolia Street arrest (photo via RPD)

Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Remington Street at Dale Street for a report of a man with a gun. According to police, they found Jose Maldonado at the scene with a handgun visible in his pocket.

Weapon found during Remington Street arrest (photo via RPD)

Maldonado, 48, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.