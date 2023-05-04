ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is back in business after cancelling a series of meetings due to a lack of members.

Without the required number of seats filled, the nine member board of volunteers was unable to meet for several months. Thursday, the board welcomed three new members.

They also said goodbye to Dr. Robert Harrison — who died recently.

Harrison was a founding member of the PAB. His colleagues remembered him as a passionate and outspoken champion who believed in the work of the organization.

The PAB board oversees the agency of the same name. Both were created by referendum in 2019. Voters who approved of the measure were hoping to create a group that would investigate reports of police misconduct.

To date the agency has received over 300 complaints, but no findings or reports of abuse have been released by the PAB.

The board approved a new discipline matrix for police at Thursday’s meeting. The recommendations will be submitted to the Rochester Police Department and to city leaders.