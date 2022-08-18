ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board welcomed its newest member Thursday night during a videoconference meeting, and once again expressed frustration over what members call a lack of cooperation from the Rochester Police Department and city leaders.

Daniel Cadet Sr. is a social worker at Rochester General Hospital. The other PAB Members shared their excitement about having him join the group and noted his efforts to get the board created back in 2019.

The PAB’s acting manager and members also discussed their inability to gain access to police records they say they need to properly investigate complaints made against the RPD.

Of the 142 complaints they’ve received, investigators have made 35 requests for police records.

“RPD has been issued requests on those cases currently,” said PAB Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe. “We don’t have any documentation in regards to the requests submitted.”

A liaison between the PAB and the police department was recently named. However, they are still at odds over how much access to police records the PAB should be granted.