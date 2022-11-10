ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board are once again calling on city leaders to officially recognize their efforts to unionize.

During a press conference Thursday, staff members said the intimidation from PAB management and board members has increased since they announced plans to unionize on October 6th. Staff members say employees have been wrongfully terminated or forced to resign.

The PAB says any disciplinary actions have been consistent with city guidelines.

“In the last month working conditions at the PAB have grown intolerable,” said PAB Board Secretary Marina Pacheco-Walker. “Management regularly refuses to speak to staff or respond to our emails or messages. Many projects have died waiting on board or supervisory approval. Staff have had projects reassigned with no explanation, received disciplinary write-ups with no explanation, and have been fired without understanding why.”

Employees said a union would give them the due process they need. They once again called on Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and City Council President Miguel Melendez to recognize their union.