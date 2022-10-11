ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of employees from the Rochester Police Accountability Board are calling for Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe to be terminated, amid what they call “significant management issues plaguing the agency.”

Bascoe was named PAB acting director in May, after Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was placed on administrative leave.

In a series of letters addressed to board leadership, members say Bascoe has “stoked and enabled an atmosphere of harassment, intimidation, retaliation, and confusion.”

They cite the suspension of PAB Chief of Policy and Oversight Michael Higgins as the most recent in a series of “unjust” losses.

“Members of PAB staff have recently made complaints to Mr. Higgins about Mr. Bascoe’s mismanagement, misconduct, and incompetence,” they wrote. “Given Mr. Higgins suspension, the undersigned urgently need to discuss these issues with the Board in a formal setting in order to bring transparency, promote accountability, and fulfill the mission that the people of Rochester have charged us with.”

Rochester voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum to create the PAB, with 75 percent voting in favor of the measure back in 2019. Since then, the board has been stripped of its presumed authority to discipline officers, lost former chair Shani Wilson to a sexual harassment scandal, accused Rochester City Council of “trying to take over,” and accused the city of preventing the agency from adequately investigating complaints.

The board did not begin accepting complaints of alleged police misconduct until June. In August, the board reported it had received 81 complaints in June and 49 in July.

In a letter dated October 11, 18 members of the PAB request Bascoe be terminated and replaced by Associate General Counsel Anthony Durwin until the investigation into Dwyer Reynolds is completed.

They also request all members of the PAB be included in future discussions related to the board’s executive director position, and that anyone who was fired or resigned under Bascoe be offered their job back.

“It is the strong opinion of the undersigned that these individuals were unjustly terminated or subjected to unreasonable working conditions,” they wrote.

The members additionally call for a “firing freeze” to stave off what they refer to as “further retaliation and intimidation from PAB management.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the October 6 letter

Read the October 11 letter