ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board held a virtual public input session Monday to get feedback for the agency’s latest Right to Know proposal.

It’s an analysis of how RPD officers identify themselves while on duty.

The PAB says it wants to create greater transparency and trust between the community and the department, particularly surrounding voluntary consent searches.

An in-person session is scheduled for August 3 at the First Church of God in Rochester, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Comments and questions are still being accepted by the board. Click here for more information.