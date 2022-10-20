ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board is calling on the City of Rochester to formally recognize the staff’s effort to unionize.

“The labor movement in Rochester has a deep and rich history,” said PAB Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe, whose termination was called for last week by 18 PAB employees citing a litany of perceived issues within the organization as their reason for attempting to unionize. “A history that our staff is now a part of.”

Bascoe said in a statement Thursday that PAB leadership supports the staff’s unionization effort. The PAB staff plans to join Workers United Upstate New York.

