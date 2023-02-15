ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced its upcoming centennial season programming with a free concert at Kodak Hall Wednesday.

Renée Fleming will kick off the season with a special concert on September 9th.

A centennial gala will also take place that evening.

Holiday favorite The Nutcracker with Rochester City Ballet runs from November 22-26 at Kodak Hall. Other specials include Star Wars: A New Hope, Film Live With Orchestra on January 3, 2024 at the Auditorium Theatre.