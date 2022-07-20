ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old parolee was convicted in the shooting death of Paris Washington who was killed on Bardin Street in 2020, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

According to police documents, Washington was one among three people who were shot and killed during a violent spree of five shootings on Bardin Street in broad daylight.

Olajuwon Holt was identified by authorities as being in the area at the time of the murder through his ankle monitoring device. At the time of the murder, he was on parole for a prior assault conviction.

Holt was initially arrested as the second shooting suspect on July 22, 2020. On Tuesday, a Monroe County jury convicted him of murder in the second degree.

“The jury’s verdict holds Holt accountable for his brazen actions on June 19, 2020,” said Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit, the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center and the New York State Division of Parole for their thorough investigation. The joint effort of these agencies ensured justice for the family of Paris Washington.”

The 28-year-old is due to be sentenced on September 13, 2022.