ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City Council approved legislation for the Rochester Police Accountability Board to sublease office space in the current Democrat & Chronicle building after a 7-2 vote Tuesday.

The space, located on 245 East Main Street, is currently housing employees for the Democrat & Chronicle. PAB plans to occupy portion of the ground floor for its growing organization.

According to officials, Willie Lightfoot and Jose Peo voted against the move in Tuesday’s meeting.

The two organizations are not expected to work in the same area despite sharing the lease.

Earlier in June, members of the City Council allotted $5 million for the city’s Police Accountability Board. The organization says will be led by 50 employees who will investigate police brutality claims.

Officials say the goal is to launch investigations in the Spring. Residents will have the opportunity to file police complaints possibly, in-person and online, as soon as March.

While the agency is yet to begin working on police investigations, officials are excited for the future.

““I think that everyone in the police department is going to learn in the coming months, how PAB is working for the benefit of everybody,” Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director for the PAB said.

Ahead of their official launch however, stands a lawsuit filed by the Locust Club that questions whether the organization can lawfully enact disciplinary action against officers.

The State Court of Appeals is set to hear the case in the Summer of 2022.

