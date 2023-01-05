ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester gave an update regarding December’s water main break in the area of Ford Street and Favor Street.

Richard Perrin, the city’s commissioner of environmental services, confirmed the line was repaired and that residents have safe drinking water. He added that their focus has now shifted to repairing the area.

“At this point in time we’re filling and compacting the area. In other words, basically it was a large excavation so we’re going to fill it in,” Perrin said. “At that point in time we’ll start to build some temporary curbs and then redo the roadway, and then go back out and reinspect it in the spring.”

The water main break occurred on Wednesday, December 21, which led to city officials declaring a boil water advisory due to the chance of the water supply being affected by microbes. This led to many homes in Rochester to be without water as well as the Rochester City School District closing school and buildings.

Due to the boil water advisory taking place before a winter storm was set to hit Western New York — which power outages were anticipated to happen — Mayor Malik Evans declared a state of emergency.

On December 24, 2022, city officials lifted the boil water advisory after the Monroe County Department of Health determined the water to be safe to drink.