ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An engineer from Rochester is the next local to compete on the JEOPARDY! stage. Mihir Nene takes up the buzzer March 22.

Nene will join other Rochesterians who have competed, including Emily Budd, former English teacher and firefighter Chris Gunter, as well as historian Laura Sikes, who is famous for saying “Alex, you’re being insensitive.”

More on JEOPARDY!

America’s Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience over 20 million viewers,* JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 42 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.” JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Distribution Group, both units of Paramount.