ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — JEOPARDY! announced that a Rochester native, Emily Budd, will compete in Wednesday night’s game.

She is set to square off against Charles Fogelman, as well as Dave Rapp, who is on a three-game win streak.

Budd, according to JEOPARDY!, is “a customer service personnel.”

Budd joins other Rochesterians who have competed, including former English teacher and firefighter Chris Gunter, as well as historian Laura Sikes, who is famous for saying “Alex, you’re being insensitive.”

