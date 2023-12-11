ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is the second-friendliest city in the United States, according to a new Readers’ Choice Awards survey from Condé Nast Traveler.

“While you may be tempted to zoom past Rochester on their way to the Finger Lakes, the third-largest city in New York begs travelers to linger for a while with its historical sites, restaurants, and incredible museums,” the post reads, “But one of the city’s greatest assets is its friendly population. As you stroll past happy residents hanging out on their front porches or chatting with neighbors on the sidewalk, you may be tempted to make a permanent relocation.”

The full list includes: