ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SNAP benefits were the topic of discussion in Washington Wednesday, and a representative from Foodlink had the chance to testify.

Whitley Hasty —a Rochester mother of two— is encouraging the senate to strengthen snap benefits.

It’s all for what’s called the ‘farm bill year’ in Congress — a sweeping piece of legislation that goes up for renewal every five years.

Hasty spent much of her testimony refuting what she called ‘common SNAP myths.’

“Receiving benefits was never a deterrent for me to work,” Hasty said. “I continually worked, or sought work, while receiving SNAP, and that is true of most SNAP recipients. If Congress wants to remove the benefits of snap, it should raise the minimum wage, increase earned income tax credit, and boost wage, child care and transportation subsidies.”

Hasty was invited by Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.