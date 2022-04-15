ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tree-planting season is among us and Rochester Mayor Malik Evan’s is on top of it!

Friday Mayor Evans visited a city forestry crew and they planted some of the hundreds of trees that will be going in throughout the city this spring.

The mayor said he is focusing on having trees planted in neighborhoods that lack trees. That includes neighborhoods with a history of racial segregation–which have more than 20-percent fewer trees then historically white neighborhoods.

“It is also important that we plant trees in neighborhoods that have been disinvested in as it relates to trees so there are some neighborhoods that have a great tree population and there are some that don’t and many of them particularly in the northeast and in places like where we are today.” said Mayor Evans.

The mayor’s goal is to reach 70,000 trees over the next four years.