ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans revealed his proposed City budget for 2023 Friday.

The budget would create two new positions to improve public safety — Director of Emergency Management, and Manager of Emerging Initiatives. It would also add three new code enforcement inspectors to crack down on neglected properties.

Evans said the changes are important for moving towards a brighter future.

“If you don’t have safety, both real and perceived, you cannot have anything else,” Evans said. “This budget continues to build upon the initiatives we developed last year, under our three part strategy: prevention, intervention, and suppression.”

The budget comes in at just under $675 million. Next it goes to Rochester City Council for analysis, before a final vote set for late June.

