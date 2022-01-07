‘A week that has felt like a year:’ Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on first week in office

Editor’s Note: Evans held his press briefing at 2:00 p.m. The full video will be uploaded shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans held a press conference Friday, to update residents on his first week in office.

“This has been a week that has felt like a year,” he said.

Mayor Evans began by talking about the fatal crash in Rochester Friday morning. That crash, which happened during a police chase at 2:00 a.m. along East Main Street, left one driver dead, and sent the suspect to the hospital.

Evans said it was one of the worst crashes many of the officers at the scene had ever seen.

He also spoke about the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Julius Greer Jr., who police say was walking to a corner store for food when he was shot in the back. It was the city’s first homicide of 2022, and the first of the new mayor’s tenure.

Evans said he stopped at the corner store this week.

“We got a chance to talk to talk with a lot of residents in that neighborhood, lots of business owners, to hear about what was going on with that situation,” Evans said. “It showed us why community involvement is so important.”

Evans again encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. He said he and members of his administration were donating money to Crimestoppers to make sure anyone who does provide useful information can get a cash reward. So far, he said that reward was up to nearly $9,000.

The mayor is asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (585) 423-9300. Anyone who wishes to donate to the reward fund can do so here.

“It shouldn’t take a cash reward,” Mayor Evans said. “It should just take someone wanting to come forward and do the right thing, and I’m imploring the community to do that.”

Evans went on to comment on two fatal fires happening over the past week in Rochester, one at the Winton Garden Towers Tuesday and another on Jerold Street Wednesday. The Tuesday fire left one woman dead. The Jerold Street fire killed one man and sent a firefighter to the hospital.

“It is critical that Rochester, especially this weekend because it’s going to be cold, that we take steps to prevent fires in your home and be ready if a fire does happen,” Evans said.

He encouraged residents who don’t have smoke detectors to call 311. Anyone who wants help developing a fire plan for their home can call the Rochester Fire Department’s Community Outreach Unit at (585) 428-3695.

Mayor Evans spoke about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2022 State of the State address, which included a number of updates on Rochester area developments such as Roc the Riverway Phase Two and the Inner Loop North project.

“I was thrilled to see Gov. Hochul share her commitment to downtown Rochester,” Evans said. “These projects are central to the revitalization of downtown and the waterfront.”

Evans said Rochester would play a pivotal role in Monroe County’s “Celebrate More” bicentennial celebrations. “Rochester is the heart of Monroe County,” he said. “We wanted to have some fun this year after all of 2021.”

Evans also announced Rochester is looking for 30 restaurants to come forward to offer free meal deliveries to homebound seniors.

Evans was sworn in on January 1.

He ran unopposed in November’s general election for Rochester mayor, after his decisive victory over Lovely Warren in the primary, with Evans carrying nearly 66% of the vote.