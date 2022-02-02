Rochester mayor lays out guidelines to get through snowstorm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With all this snow on the way, the Rochester mayor’s office, public works, and school district are all watching the forecast and gearing up to keep roadways cleared.

It is going to be a busy two days, but the people of Rochester can do their part to get through this snowstorm smoothly by keeping their cars off the side of the road, shoveling their own sidewalks, and having their kids prepared when going to school.

While the Rochester City School District (RCSD) has its own private contractors to clear driveways and sidewalks around campuses, Rochester Public Works crews are still communicating with the School District to make sure children have a safe route walking to school. But parents should prepare ahead of time.

“We encourage them not to walk in the street because that is extremely dangerous,” Mayor Evans said. “But even more importantly motorists on these snowbound days must go below the speed limit and look out for young people.”

When it comes to the blocks leading to schools, it is the responsibility of the business and homeowner to shovel and clear snow on the sidewalks in front of their property. Until the snow rises above four inches, then per-city code, Rochester Public Works will plow the rest.

“We do it as a supplemental service, but we also view it as an essential service,” Department of Environmental Service Commissioner Richard Perrin told reporters. “And we’re proud to do it. It does have that cost the mayor mentioned but it is something important to do. We also need to have follow through from the property owners.”

Then, to keep more room for snowplows to clear out the roads, people must not park their cars on the side of the street in their neighborhood, or you risk getting blocked in and the city could impound your car if necessary to make room.

“You’re effecting hundreds of people who live in the neighborhood because the snowplow can’t get through,” Mayor Evans argued. “So, if you cannot move your car, tell your buddy, your mother, sister, brother or grandmother to move it to the other side or we’re going to be forced to move it.”

To keep track of what roads and sidewalks have been plowed or to report any concerns to city public works, people can call 3-1-1 or click here. And do not forget to look for those fire hydrant poles sticking up.

The Rochester Fire Department encourages all people to dig out any fire hydrant so they can quickly hook up hoses responding to calls.