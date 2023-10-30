ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined members of the Greater Rochester Spina Bifida Association Monday to commemorate October as Spina Bifida Awareness Month.

The disease can cause a multitude of issues. Most familiar with the public is likely mobility issues.

News 8 spoke with Keith Paprocki from the association, who is diagnosed with spina bifida himself. He says this proclamation will help to empower people in the area with the condition.

“It helps bring forward opportunities in the community,” he said. “Being able to give people an opportunity to think about what people with a disability might have like Spina Bifida in terms of their needs and how they can be included in the community itself.”

The Greater Rochester Spina Bifida Association has a fundraiser this Saturday, the “Night of Comedy” fundraiser featuring comic Ross Bennett. Click here for more information.