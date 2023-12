ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday after a shooting on Cameron Street.

Officers were called to Cameron Street near Lyell Avenue around 7:00 p.m., according to the Rochester Police Department. The victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle before they arrived.

His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.