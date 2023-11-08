ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is going to prison for 14 years on child porn charges after being sentenced Wednesday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Nathan Follett, 37, of Rochester was convicted of receipt of child pornography. Prosecutors said between February 2016 and December 2021, Follett used Instagram, Kik, and Snapchat to communicate in sexually explicit conversations with 11 minor victims.

Officials said Follett knew the victims were under the age of 18. During the conversations, Follett coerced the victims to take and send images and videos of themselves consisting of sexually explicit conduct to Follett through the aforementioned social media apps.