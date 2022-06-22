ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dallas Williams-Smothers, 20, was sentenced Wednesday for his actions during the Black Lives Matters protests in fall of 2020, according to officials.

The 20-year-old was arrested at a protest for the felony criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree and misdemeanor rioting in the second degree.

The fall protests occurred over released footage showing the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude at the hands of the Rochester Police Department.

According to a representative from Monroe County, Williams-Smothers was sentenced to five years of probation.