ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting in the city.

According to police, investigators believe the 24-year-old man was shot around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Pierpont Street and Eldorado Place.

Officers were initially called to Dewey Avenue at Alameda Street for reports of gunfire. On the way, they learned more information about a gunshot victim last seen in a vehicle heading toward Rochester General Hospital.

That vehicle was involved in a crash along Route 104 near North Clinton Avenue. The victim was then taken in a private vehicle the rest of the way to the hospital, where he was treated for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.