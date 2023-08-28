ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was found dead near Keating Township, Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers said that 28-year-old Shae Ebner was found dead at Austin Dam Memorial Park. The cause of Ebner’s death has not been revealed. The time of the incident, according to police, happened between Friday and Saturday.

No suspects have been revealed yet and details are limited at this time, but authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.

Ebner was known as a drummer in the Rochester music community, performing with a number of bands until the time of his death.

