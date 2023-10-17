ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting on Whitney Street in the city.

According to police, an officer patrolling about one street away heard the gunfire around 6:45 p.m. and rushed to the scene. They found a 40-year-old man lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where police said he was listed in critical but stable condition.

A portion of Whitney Street was closed for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.