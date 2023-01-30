ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester city leaders are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to provide more financial aid to the city to combat crime.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, State Senators Samra Brouk and Jeremy Cooney, Assemblymember Harry Bronson, and others gathered Monday to say the current state revenue sharing system “Aid and Incentives for Municipalities” or “AIM” gives less money to Rochester per capita than other upstate cities. They’re asking for at least an additional $13 million to match Syracuse and correct the disparity.

Leaders add they’re lacking crucial resources to combat the issues at hand.

“Regardless of what factors you look at, it’s clear, Rochester is not receiving the support it deserves,” Sen. Brouk said. “Right now Rochester receives $417 per capita in AIM funding while Buffalo and Syracuse receive $572 and $482 respectively — a 30% and 16% increase over Rochester. “

They also ask Rochester be provided with $130 million for the past 10 years of what they consider to be underinvestment.