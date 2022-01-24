Rochester leaders address maternal mortality among Black women

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders gathered Monday to address a maternal mortality crisis among Black women.

Advocates are calling on Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Mayor Malik Evans to address the issue locally.

According to these advocates, Black, non-Hispanic women are 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.

The federal funding would include $25 million to deliver health care services to pregnant women and new mothers.

“This is a crisis and it is a result of longstanding inequities in our health systems that we must address,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “We can’t accept the idea that children of black women losing their mothers is business as usual. We have to do much more to support Black women, children, and their families.”

We’re told the maternal mortality rate in Monroe County is 46% higher than the national average.