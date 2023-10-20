ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s non-emergency related issues system saw an expansion Friday with an online portal.

‘311 Live’ gives users improved access to City services, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, such as requesting service, report an issue, and disputing parking tickets in real time.

According to the City of Rochester, residents can use 311 Live in addition to the telephone service already established. They added the phone center receives about 300,000 calls per year.

Users are able to create an online profile to monitor requests. Quick access to services such as:

Requesting refuse and recycling pickup or containers

Parking ticket inquiries

Reporting a pothole, trash or debris

Reporting a broken streetlight

The service also allows data entry, giving those who use it the option to provide location information, as well as upload documents and images to their request.

For more information on ‘311 Live,’ click here. The City says they will continue to accept phone calls at their Call Center, which operates:

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.,

Saturday, Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who are outside of city limits can reach the 311 Call Center at (585) 428-5990.