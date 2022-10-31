ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Club passes for the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival went on sale Friday. The 3-day and 9-day passes were available as an early bird sale. The 20th edition of RIJF is June 23 through July 1 in 2023.

Following the release of the early bird sale, producer of the festival Marc Iacona, said that these Club Passes are an incredible value, despite a price increase this year.

“If you go to any of the famous jazz clubs (in New York City), you’ll you’ll know what you have to pay, you might have to pay the past that we charged for nine days in one evening,” Iacona said. He also reitereated a favorite saying of his and fellow producer John Nugent. “It’s not who you know, it’s who you don’t know. But but you’re also guaranteed of not only young and diverse programming, but we’re bringing in the veterans that are well respected.”

Iacona says the RIJF enjoyed record attendnace last year. It was also the same year where funding from the “Save our Stages Act” allowed the RIJF to make all of their headliners free and outdoors. Iacona says that they are dedicated to having as much free programming as possible, but they are unsure of how funding will be coming in this year.

“So to the magnitude of last year, we’re doing our best to see if that (same level of) funding will be there,” Iacona said. “If not, they’ll still be free programming.”

Education is also an important part of the free programming at the fesitval, Iacona said. The RIJGF hosts free classes, and offers the annual scholarship for a local student attending Eastman School of Music.

More on the club passes and venues:

3-Day Club Pass:

Oct 28 to Dec 31: $204 plus $6 service charge (lowest price)

Jan 1 to March 13: $234 plus $6 service charge

March 14 through festival or until sold out: $254 plus $6 service charge

9-Day Club Pass

Oct 28 to Dec 31: $244 plus $6 service charge (lowest price)

Jan 1 to March 13: $284 plus $6 service charge

March 14 through festival or until sold out: $294 plus $6 service charge

Club Pass Venues: