ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday was a great day for a picnic, and the Rochester Housing Authority took the opportunity.

The group held their 10th ‘Senior Summer Outing.’ They put together a fun outdoor meal for the residents living in RHA’s public housing.

The housing authority provided transportation for more than 200 seniors up to Ontario Beach Park. Melissa Berrien with the RHA says this gives these residents a unique opportunity.

“This is just an opportunity for them to get together, have some fun, enjoy their neighbors, to get to interact with the staff,” Berrien said. “And that just aids in our mission and helping them to age and place gracefully.”

The event doubles as an educational session. Residents can find information to schedule health checks and get legal advice.