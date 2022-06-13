ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans hosted Lord Mayor Christian Schuchardt of Würzburg Germany — a sister city of Rochester since 1964.

Various Rochester officials gathered at city hall for the occasion – continuing relations – and healthy friendships across borders.

“We have seen tourism and business experts and general travelers visit each city,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “These exchanges and visits have benefitted our community economically and culturally and have shown our citizens, that we have friends and friendship opportunities around the world.”

“This partnership, this international partnership serves the people,” said Lord Mayor Christian Schuchardt. “The people deserve to have contacts on a local level to exchange experience but also in the end, somehow a peace movement.”

Other sister cities of Rochester include Krakow, Poland and Waterford, Ireland.