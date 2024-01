ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple homes along Broadway in Rochester were evacuated Friday evening after a car crashed into a house, causing a gas leak.

Police were called to the area around 8:45 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle hit the home and fled. Residents noticed a gas smell and hissing sounds. Others nearby also evacuated.

Police blocked traffic into Friday night as firefighters and RG&E addressed the gas leak.

No injuries were reported.