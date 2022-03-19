ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is remembering Patrolman

James Upton Saturday.

According to the RPD, on March 19, 1919, Patrolman Upton was shot and killed on South Plymouth Avenue near Tremont Street by Luigi Guadagino. The RPD said Guadagino, was attempting to escape after having tried to enter a building at on South Plymouth Avenue with the intent to set it on fire.

RPD says there was a business rivalry and that was the motive for the crime.

A call had come into the police headquarters that four men were observed attempting to enter the fruit store at 223 South Plymouth Avenue at around 2:15 a.m.

Patrolmen Upton and William Sponenburgh were at headquarters at the time and went out to investigate.

According to the RPD, the patrolmen parked their vehicle a short distance from the location and approached the scene on foot. The RPD said they spotted two of the men who upon seeing the officers started to run, but were quickly apprehended.

The RPD went on to say, “At this time, a woman from across the street yelled out that two other men involved were running in a northerly direction on South Plymouth Avenue. Patrolman Upton then turned his prisoner over and immediately took chase gaining on Guadagino when he suddenly secreted himself behind a tree.”

As Upton continued to approach him, the fleeing man opened fire with a .38 caliber revolver, a bullet hit Upton’s heart, causing him to collapse.

Patrolman Sponenburgh, who witnessed the chase, ran to Upton’s side and yelled for an ambulance and more policemen.

Guadagino escaped but was later apprehended, convicted, and sentenced to 20 years in Auburn State Prison.

Upton was buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery on March 22, 1919.

His name appears on Panel 45, E-1 on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

Upton served in the RPD from 1914-1919.