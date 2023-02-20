ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve ever been to the Strasenburgh Planetarium, you might have walked right by GAMBIT without giving it a second thought. But in the 1960s GAMBIT was a well-kept secret that only a few knew about — including those who helped build it right here in Rochester, at Kodak.

Dr. Calvin Uzelmeier is the Director of Featured Content for the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and also their resident expert on the former satellite program. He says it’s simply amazing how it all came together.

“This is 1960s technology. We’re talking slide rolls we’re not talking calculators with these,” said Dr. Uzelmeier.

GAMBIT was one of the first truly successful surveillance satellites running a total of 38 missions, with 34 of them returning film back to earth from approximately 13 miles up. Which was no small task, as you couldn’t just send the images back like you would today.

“We didn’t have Wi-Fi so you couldn’t you know beam those images back down to earth,” said Dr. Uzelmeier. “That film had to be ejected collected in the nose cone ejected it fell back down to earth bombers would deploy out of Hawaii and pick these up with grappling hooks from underneath so they can be sent to Rochester to develop the film.”

Dr. Uzelmeier, who had a hand in designing the exhibit, says it’s a strong reminder of the work that was done, by people who we saw in the store or out on the street every day but had to hide away part of their lives. In this case, to help to keep the world a little safer.

“It’s really important to be able to highlight the amazing work done by our neighbors by our families these are people that we knew about who maybe they couldn’t talk about this kind of work,” said Dr. Uzelmeier. “During the Cold war when those ties were cut off and we need to know what was happening around the world. The GAMBIT was one of our ways to be able to get eyes on the rest of the world and understand what was happening,”

According to Dr. Uzelmeier, while so far not everything has been declassified, what has been speaks to just how good these cameras were.

“We have some photographs on display here where you can actually measure the distance between antennas to calculate the frequency that that radio was broadcasting at which allowed the United States to jam it,” said Dr. Uzelmeier.

The exhibit while also honoring the hard work done by Rochesterians also serves as a reminder that, yes spying is happening. Though it is far from the eye-opening example posed by the alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the South Carolina coastline.

“This is work that has been happening around the world for years […] countries keeping an eye on other countries. This is not new it’s not new to us it’s not new to other countries. It’s been happening for years and will continue to happen,” said Dr. Uzelmeier.