ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since 1984, the Preservation League of New York State has given out annual awards to recognize “the best in the field of historic preservation.” This year, three of the eight awards were given to people and projects in and around Rochester.

The first was for the restoration of the iconic Little Theatre on East Avenue. The restoration began in 2015 and ended in February 2020, right before the theatre temporarily closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now back in full force, and now with recognition, the theatre continues to stay true to its roots in independent and foreign films.

“It literally is one-of-a-kind — it is America’s oldest art house cinema,” said Chris Brandt, an architect with Bero Architecture, and the project architect for the Little Theater restoration. “This had been part of this very early movement of rejecting mainstream moviemaking and cinema made from Hollywood in favor of supporting independent and foreign film artists,”

Brandt went on to say that having the work that he, Bero Architecture, and Little Theater employees put in recognized made the whole thing worth it.

“We’re already happy about the sort of success and function of the building already in the community, but to have those efforts sort of validated […] Is a sort of a great feeling,” said Brandt.

The second project recognized was the restoration of St. Bernards Park, a senior living facility that has a storied past. Past occupants have included, the Kodak Company and the Catholic Church. The latter of whom originally built the building in the early 1900s.

John Oster and the team at Edgemere Development spent a year restoring and updating St. Bernards. From replacing the slate roof and maintaining the building’s original design, to adding upgrades such as solar cells, the work was wide-ranging and necessary.

“These buildings originally had a purpose that purpose has gone away but the buildings are still there and so we have to find new purposes for them,” said Oster.

With their recent recognition, the team at Edgemere Development hopes to be able to take on more projects related to the preservation and change of use of these historic buildings. Not only to save their connections to the communities they inhabit but also to allow them to find new purpose as well.

The final award went to Steve Jordan, who while not originally from Rochester, has spent the past 30 years working in preservation all across western New York. One of his most notable works is a book entitled Rehab Rochester: A Sensible Guide for Old-House Maintenance, Repair, and Rehabilitation.

A craftsman with a wide range of skills, his expertise is in window restoration and repair, and according to the Preservation League, some of his work has included repairs and consultations at the George Eastman Museum, and the Susan B. Anthony House.