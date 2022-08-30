ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Philadelphia man made a stop in Rochester on Monday, as a part of his 500-mile journey to honor the 200th birthday of Harriett Tubman.

Ken Johnston is in the process of retracing the steps the abolitionist and activist took to get her brothers to safety in 1854.

Tubman’s exact birthday is unknown, but estimates have been narrowed down to March of 1822. Tubman, born into slavery, is famous for not only escaping, but returning to the south several times to help friends and family escape as well, through a series of secret routes and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad.

Johntston’s walking journey has taken him from Poplar Neck, Maryland up to Rochester, and will continue to St. Catherine, Ontario.

“I’ve met a lot of wonderful people, Black and white, who have opened their doors, opened their pockets to help me along this journey,” he said. “And that’s what they experienced 200 years ago. It was an effort by Black and white abolitionists, reformers, and men and women of all ages that were helping these people move forward to the Canadian border, and across.”

Johnston split the walking trip into three legs — Maryland to Philadelphia, Philadelphia to New York City, and New York City to St. Catherine. He said that during his journey, many of the people he’s met are surprised to learn that his journey has led to their area.

“For many people when they see me walking through, that’s the first time they realize the Underground Railroad ran through their community,” he said. “I’m not walking the exact route of Harriett Tubman — we don’t know what that is — but we know she passed through this area. We know that freedom seekers passed through this corridor of freedom.”