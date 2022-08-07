ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Sunday, the Highland Park Conservancy is celebrating the birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted — the person who designed Highland Park in the 1800s — with a free music concert called “Lungs of the City: Olmsted’s Parks in Music!”

The event features a classical music performance by the American Wild Ensemble — a group that performs in venues such as caves and mountains. The event will also feature food, music by Bliss Trio, and face painting courtesy of Just Clowning Around.

Frederick Law Olmsted, in addition to designing Highland Park, also designed Genesee Valley Park and Seneca Park. According to the Highland Park Conservancy, he is best known for his collaboration with the design of New York City’s Central Park.

Olmsted, along with the firm that continued his work, also designed several parkways and neighborhood parks.

The American Wild Ensemble’s performance will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m.