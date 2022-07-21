PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — On a non-descript corner in Perinton, history has been growing for years. The Perinton Community Garden in Potter Park was once the site of a Victory Garden.

Victory Gardens were found all over the country and the world during World War Two to boost the production of food for both the war effort and for those at home. Residents could reserve plots, and grow and tend to gardens on the site of what was then the Potter Mansion in Perinton.

“What could people do at home to support the war effort? For one thing, grow vegetables,” said Bill Poray the Perinton Town Historian.

In the modern era, most view the garden as a way to come together and make a positive impact on the community they live in. People like Chris Dudley, who is the Director of Parks for the town of Perinton. He helps to maintain the new community garden steps away from where the old Victory Garden was.

“We offer garden beds for seasonal rental for residents, they can rent one, two, or three beds and this year we have 64 members and they are renting all eighty-eight of our beds, ” said Dudley.

The current iteration of the garden has been in place since 2012, now almost a decade later Dudley says they have plans to expand the garden at the end of this season. Opening the door for many more people to make their mark on the storied history of this quiet little garden.