ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday, a statue of Tubman was unveiled Friday at Rochester’s Washington Square Park.

City officials, including Mayor Malik Evans, joined members of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration Committee to celebrate the unveiling of the statue before it travels across the nation on October 31.

“Harriet Tubman was the epitome of the strength and resilience that continues to be the legacy of Black women in America, from the bonds of slavery to the highest offices in the land,” Mayor Evans said. I encourage all of our residents and visitors to come see this beautiful sculpture and further understand a critical chapter in the history of our nation and our city.”

The statue, titled “Harriet Tubman – The Journey to Freedom,” is a nine-foot-tall, 2,200 lb. statue that depicts Tubman and a child running. It was sculpted by award-winning artist Wesley Wofford.

Harriet Tubman was an abolitionist, activist, and suffragist who escaped slavery in 1899. She is credited for helping to free slaves through the Underground Railroad. Rochester was one of the locations escaped slaves stopped to rest on their journey.

“From Susan B. Anthony to Frederick Douglass, Rochester’s history is filled with change-makers who fought for equality,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “This statue is a welcome addition to that rich history.”

Officials said the unveiling of the statue is the beginning of a celebration of events run by the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration Committee to honor her legacy.

“We encourage families, businesses, community organizations, faith-based, schools, and government offices to elevate the importance of this history to help bridge the gap in understanding the value of contributions of African American citizens,” said Jacqueline Sprague, the project director of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration Committee.

A full calendar of events celebrating Harriet Tubman’s birth and life can be found here.