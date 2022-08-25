ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An historic unveiling is taking place next week at Rochester’s Mount Hope Cemetery to honor the family of Frederick Douglass.

On September 3, the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives (FDFI) and Rochester Area Community Foundation are holding a ceremony to memorialize freedom fighter Anna Murray Douglass and her daughter, Annie Douglass.

The two women were buried at the ceremony in 1860 and 1895, but until now, they have shared a monument with Frederick Douglass. The event on Saturday will present individual grave markers at the ceremony for both Anna and Annie.

“We are over the moon excited,” said Erica Mock, the Executive Director of FDFI. “The landscape of Frederick Douglass’s grave will forever be changed after next Saturday.”

Anna was the first wife of Frederick Douglass and was known for her kindness in the community. Anna operated an important stop on the Underground Railroad at their home in Rochester and provided shelter to American’s fleeing enslavement.

“It didn’t matter the time of day or night, what was going on in the home, but she made sure that they were aided in the best possible way,” Mock said. “Whether it meant helping them find a place to hide additionally here in the city before their last journey towards St. Catharine’s Canada to Freedom, or cooking a meal in the middle of the night, providing clothing, moral support, love, whatever it was, she was that steadfast here in Rochester.”

“It is undoubtable for me and for the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives to know that there’s probably descendants of people that were freedom seekers that still live here in this area to this day, so generations have been affected by Anna Murray Douglass.”

Annie Douglass was born in Rochester in 1849 and was the youngest of Frederick and Anna’s five children. Mock said she was known as “the light of the family.”

“She was 10-years-old before she succumbed to illness, unfortunately, but she was a warrior and she was a freedom fighter in the making,” Mock said. “She aided John Brown in Harpers Ferry, she was a confidant of John Brown at 10 years old, and so she really kind of was a glue and brought a lot of light and energy into the family.

Not only is the unveiling at the cemetery historic, but the date it is taking place on is too. September 3rd is the day Frederick sought his freedom with the help of Anna.

“We chose that date to memorialize these two ladies because it was so significant for their family because that was the start of their family, the start of their journey, the start of freedom, the start of making a movement that would free millions of other people,” Mock said.

The event is from 2 to 3 p.m. and is free to the public. Anyone who loves the Douglass family is invited to attend.

Several people are speaking, including the great, great granddaughter of Frederick, Nettie Washington Douglass, and Kenneth B. Morris Jr.

The Community Foundation provided $15,000 to support this project.