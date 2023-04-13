They are having a flash 70% sale that goes until Thursday at 8 p.m., and noon on Friday. (Photo: Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Greenovation is a Rochester-based non-profit and secondhand store that upcycles and sells old home goods: keeping these items out of a landfill.

The store is moving from 850 St. Paul Street to a new space on Flint Street in Rochester. The space will be ready in a couple of months, according to Greenovation, but Thursday they are holding a flash sale:

70% most items until 8 p.m. Thursday. People can also come in until 12 p.m. Friday.

Greenovation sells items on consignment for non-profits like Keeping Our Promise and First United Asbury Church.

The new location on Flint Street will give them an increase of 6-thousand square feet: from 18,000 to 24,00 sq. ft.

“We’re going to be adding a 7,000 sq. ft. artist loft, where we have some artist friends from the Hungerford, who will be joining us, and we’ll be making some studios for them, then a 2,000 sq. ft. office space, where Keeping Our Promise will have office spaces with us in there as well,” said Kim DePrez, the executive director of Rochester Greenovation. “And we’re hoping to have some classrooms and expand a bit.”

