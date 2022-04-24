ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Greenovation is a local reuse center is celebrating 10 years.

To celebrate, Rochester Greenovation held their tenth Earth Day Birthday celebration! While they’re official birthday began on Friday, Earth Day, celebrations ran through the weekend as well.

Event organizers say they hope to use the day to encourage people to reuse and recycle.

“Just coming out and enjoying the festivities, as well as some second-hand items, because that is really the pit of our whole organization is really keeping things out of the landfill,” Executive Director of Rochester Greenovation, Kim DePrez said.

The event featured other area businesses and artists, as well as food and entertainment.

Greenovation shares it’s space with Keeping Our Promise, a non-profit that resettles wartime allies who must flee their country. The non-profit encourages reuse and waste reduction, and has experienced some uncertain times over the years.

“We weren’t always sure we’d make it to 1 year, or five years, but we knew we were doing something important for the community and we had to keep trying,” DePrez said.

All proceeds benefited the mission of Rochester Greenovation as well as Keeping Our Promise.

Greenovation first opened on Earth Day of 2012 on East Main Street, and now they are located at 850 Saint Paul Street in Rochester.